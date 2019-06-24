Democrats strike deal with an obstruction witness, but a court fight looms

Democrats who control the committee said they were willing to take those steps because the witness, Annie Donaldson, is in her third trimester of pregnancy and lives in Alabama. They said she would still be required to testify in person in the coming months before the committee, which is investigating whether President Trump obstructed justice when he tried to thwart the special counsel’s examination of his campaign’s ties to Russia.

The House Judiciary Committee reached a deal with a key source of information for Robert Mueller’s obstruction of justice investigation that will allow her to delay public testimony that had been scheduled for Monday but require her to answer written questions as the committee waits.

The White House is expected to intervene to try to block Donaldson, a former White House lawyer, from answering any questions about her government service. The White House will most likely cite a Justice Department opinion that close aides to the president have “absolute immunity” from congressional subpoenas.

The House, in turn, is preparing to file a lawsuit as early as next week to try to get the federal courts to strike down the administration’s immunity theory, which has been advanced by presidents of both parties but has never been fully tested in court.

Even though the suit will probably take aim at Donaldson’s former boss, onetime White House counsel Donald F. McGahn II, a ruling in the Democrats’ favor could effectively force Donaldson and other witnesses who have defied the Judiciary Committee to take the witness stand.

Donaldson, as chief of staff to McGahn, witnessed or was privy to some of the most explosive moments detailed by Mueller’s investigators, including the firing of James Comey as FBI director and attempts by Trump to gain control of the investigation. Donaldson kept detailed notes of those episodes and others, which are referenced frequently in Mueller’s 448-page report.

A lawyer for Donaldson, Sandra Moser, said she was pleased with the accommodation.

New York Times

Accuser voices frustration about lack of consequences

Accuser voices frustration about lack of consequences

‘‘With all the women it’s the same: He denies it, he turns it around, he attacks and he threatens — and then everybody forgets it until the next woman comes along,’’ Carroll said during an interview on CNN. ‘‘I am sick of it. I am sick of it.’’

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, is among 16 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the past several decades. Most spoke out just weeks before the 2016 election, after The Washington Post published a recording of Trump bragging during a 2005 ‘‘Access Hollywood’’ interview that his celebrity gave him permission to grab women by their genitals.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct and called the women ‘‘liars.’’

In a statement released Friday night, Trump said the encounter described by Carroll never happened and that he did not know her. In his statement, Trump asked that anyone who has information that Carroll or the magazine were working with the Democratic Party to come forward.

Carroll denied politics played any role in her decision to come forward.

‘‘I’m barely political. I can’t name you the candidates who are running right now,’’ she told CNN. ‘‘I’m not organized . . . . I’m just fed up.’’

Carroll, a registered Democrat, told The Post in an interview Friday that she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She donated $1,000 this cycle to Emily’s List, which supports female candidates who back abortion rights, and $500 to President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012, according to campaign finance records. On Twitter, she has posted several sharp remarks about Trump and retweets of satirical and critical articles about him.

Washington Post

Pelosi: Trump’s threatened deportations not ‘civilized’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump’s threat to begin deporting migrants if Congress doesn’t quickly pass immigration legislation is ‘‘outside the circle of civilized human behavior.’’

Trump gave lawmakers two weeks to act in a weekend tweet. He had earlier said there would be a nationwide immigration sweep beginning this past weekend aimed at removing people in the United States illegally, including families.

Pelosi made her remark Monday at an immigration event in Queens, N.Y.

The California Democrat also said when she called Trump Friday and asked him to call off the raids, she told him, ‘‘You are scaring the children of America.’’

Trump tweeted that he wants Congress to resolve ‘‘Asylum and Loophole problems’’ along the border with Mexico.

It is not clear what he means.

Associated Press

Knitters’ network bans Trump support on website

A free, 8-million strong social network for knitters, crocheters, and others in the fiber arts has banned any mention of support for President Trump and his administration.

The new policy on Ravelry.com was posted Sunday. The post says the site took the action because it can’t provide a space ‘‘inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy.’’ The post went on to say that support of the Trump administration is ‘‘undeniably support for white supremacy.’’

The site, founded in 2017, said the idea was not to ban Republicans or conservative politics but to distinguish them from ‘‘hate groups and intolerance.’’ The policy makes no mention of similar treatment for registered users who criticize Trump or the administration.

One of Ravelry’s cofounders, Jessica Forbes, did not immediately return a message for comment Monday. The White House declined comment Monday.

Associated Press