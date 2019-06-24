US moves migrant kids after harsh conditions, including lack of food and water, are exposed

Most of the infants, toddlers, and teens who were held at the station in Clint, Texas, would be moved to shelters and other facilities run by a separate federal agency by Tuesday, the Office of Refugee Resettlement said Monday.

Just 30 children remained at the station outside El Paso Monday, said Representative Veronica Escobar after her office was briefed by a Customs and Border Protection official.

The government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following disclosures that more than 300 children were detained there, caring for each other with inadequate food, water, and sanitation.

The move came days after a group of lawyers was given access to the station and said they saw children as young as 8 caring for infants, toddlers with no diapers, and children who said they were waking up at night because they were hungry. After they arrived on June 17 and observed the conditions, the lawyers immediately began lobbying for the children to be released.

The Border Patrol had been routing children to Clint because it was facing an unusually large influx of border crossers and had insufficient space to house them during the normal 72-hour processing period at the border. The infants there had either been separated from adult family members with whom they had crossed the border or were the children of teenage mothers who were also detained there. Some of the minors had been detained there for nearly a month.

The lawyers, first interviewed by The Associated Press and later by The New York Times, said children lacked access to private bathrooms, soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. Many were wearing the same dirty clothes they had crossed the border in weeks earlier.

Attorneys described a 4-year-old with matted hair who had not showered for days, and hungry, inconsolable children struggling to soothe one another. Some had been locked for three weeks inside the facility, where 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in medical quarantine.

‘‘How is it possible that you both were unaware of the inhumane conditions for children, especially tender-age children at the Clint Station?’’ asked Escobar in a letter sent Friday to Customs and Border Protection’s acting commissioner, John Sanders, and Border Patrol chief Carla Provost.

She asked to be informed by the end of this week what steps they’re taking to end ‘‘these humanitarian abuses.’’ Lawmakers from both parties decried the situation last week.

Widespread overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities has been documented recently by the agency’s inspector general, but journalists and lawyers have been given little access to fenced-off facilities.

Some sick children had been quarantined in Clint, and the lawyers who traveled there were allowed to speak to those children only by phone.

Border Patrol officials have not responded to AP’s questions about the conditions at the Clint facility, but in an e-mail Monday they said: ‘‘Our short-term holding facilities were not designed to hold vulnerable populations and we urgently need additional humanitarian funding to manage this crisis.’’

Although it’s unclear where all the children held at Clint have been moved, Escobar said some were sent to another facility on the north side of El Paso called Border Patrol Station 1. Escobar said it’s a temporary site with roll-out mattresses, showers, medical facilities, and air conditioning.

But Clara Long, an attorney who interviewed children at Border Patrol Station 1 last week, said conditions were not necessarily better there.

‘‘One boy I spoke with said his family didn’t get mattresses or blankets for the first two nights, and he and his mom came down with a fever,’’ said Long, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch. ‘‘He said there were no toothbrushes, and it was very, very cold.’’

The New York Times reported a Department of Homeland Security official said conditions in the tent facility in El Paso were much better than in Clint because the facility had been built especially for families, though it was not known whether the children had been given access to soap or showers.

The official, who asked not to be identified, said the children would have been screened medically when they arrived in El Paso, though it was not clear if any required hospitalization.

Vice President Mike Pence, asked about the unsafe conditions on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, said ‘‘it’s totally unacceptable,’’ adding that he hopes Congress will allocate more resources to border security.

The House and Senate are expected to vote this week on bills to provide around $4.5 billion for humanitarian assistance to migrants.

Long and a group of lawyers inspected the facilities because they are involved in the Flores settlement, a Clinton-era legal agreement that governs detention conditions for migrant families. The lawyers negotiated access to the facility with officials and say Border Patrol knew the dates of their visit three weeks in advance.

Many children interviewed had arrived alone at the border, but some had been separated from parents or other adult caregivers, including aunts and uncles, the attorneys said.

Government rules call for children to be held by the Border Patrol for no longer than 72 hours before they are transferred to Health and Human Services, which houses migrant youth around the country through its Office of Refugee Resettlement while authorities decide if they can be released to relatives or family friends.

Customs and Border Protection referred AP’s questions on Sunday to Refugee Resettlement, which said Monday that 249 children who had been held at Clint soon would be moved to the agency’s network of shelters and other facilities.

Unaccompanied children “are waiting too long in CBP facilities that are not designed to care for children,’’ ORR spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said. ‘‘These children should now all be in HHS care as of Tuesday.’’

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.