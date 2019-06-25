Congressman Duncan Hunter used campaign money to fund extramarital affairs, prosecutors say
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors allege in a new court filing this week that Representative Duncan Hunter, Republican of California, used campaign funds to help facilitate extramarital affairs, and they want to show jurors evidence of the relationships at his upcoming trial.
The filing on Monday alleges Hunter used campaign money to fund trips, dinners, and drinks with women with whom he was romantically involved — including three lobbyists, a woman who worked in his congressional office, and another who worked for a member of House of Representatives leadership.
In the new filing, prosecutors detailed how Hunter’s alleged romantic entanglements blossomed as he used campaign money for large expenses — such as a ski trip near Lake Tahoe — and small ones, such as Uber rides to and from the women’s homes.
Hunter’s defense attorneys did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Hunter told Politico Tuesday: ‘‘You have criminally political prosecutors in this case on a personal smear campaign,’’ but he declined to say whether the allegations were false.
Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were charged last year with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for family vacations, theater tickets, and other personal expenses. His wife pleaded guilty in the case this month and agreed to ‘‘tell everything,’’ according to a copy of her agreement with prosecutors, though Hunter is fighting the charges. They have three children.
Hunter has continued serving in Congress and won reelection last year despite being charged. Then-House speaker Paul Ryan, Republican of Wisconsin, forced Hunter to resign his seats on the Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure committees, leaving current House leaders with few options to respond to the latest revelations.
Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said at the time of Hunter’s indictment that he ought to resign, calling the charges ‘‘further evidence of the rampant culture of corruption among Republicans in Washington today.’’
A spokesman for House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest revelations.