Congressman Duncan Hunter used campaign money to fund extramarital affairs, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors allege in a new court filing this week that Representative Duncan Hunter, Republican of California, used campaign funds to help facilitate extramarital affairs, and they want to show jurors evidence of the relationships at his upcoming trial.

The filing on Monday alleges Hunter used campaign money to fund trips, dinners, and drinks with women with whom he was romantically involved — including three lobbyists, a woman who worked in his congressional office, and another who worked for a member of House of Representatives leadership.

In the new filing, prosecutors detailed how Hunter’s alleged romantic entanglements blossomed as he used campaign money for large expenses — such as a ski trip near Lake Tahoe — and small ones, such as Uber rides to and from the women’s homes.