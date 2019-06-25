‘I had to react’: The Army’s David Bellavia becomes first living Medal of Honor recipient from the Iraq War
In the middle of a pitched battle in Iraq came a request for help: Members of Staff Sergeant David Bellavia’s platoon of soldiers were pinned down in a dark house under intense close-range machine-gun fire.
Bellavia stepped into a doorway under fire and squeezed the trigger of his belt-fed M249 automatic weapon until it ran dry of ammunition. The Americans, including Bellavia, retreated from the room successfully. But that was just the beginning of Bellavia’s valor on Nov. 10, 2004, according to Army accounts of the battle and those of veterans who served with him.
On Tuesday at the White House, Bellavia, 43, became the first living US veteran or service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in the nearly nine-year Iraq War that began with the 2003 US invasion. Bellavia is credited with not only braving enemy fire to free his battle buddies from a kill zone but also reentering the house in Fallujah to fight and kill other insurgents, including one in hand-to-hand combat with a knife.
‘‘He put himself in the line of that fire and laid down a base of fire, overwhelmed the enemy long enough for me to get myself and the members of my squad out,’’ said retired 1st Sergeant Colin Fitts, one of the soldiers pinned down in the house. ‘‘Were it not for David Bellavia, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.’’
Bellavia, who previously received the Silver Star for his actions, was fighting in Operation Phantom Fury, in which more than 10,000 US troops took back what had once been a city of more than 350,000 people from about 4,000 deeply entrenched insurgents. The intense urban clash, commonly known as the Second Battle of Fallujah, included scores of gun battles in house-to-house fighting.
Bellavia is among a group of service members whose valor awards have been upgraded after a review launched by former defense secretary Ash Carter in 2016 of valor awards from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In March, Army Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins posthumously received the Medal of Honor following the same review for smothering a grenade in Iraq in 2007 to save the lives of fellow soldiers. More than 100 awards have been upgraded.
