‘I had to react’: The Army’s David Bellavia becomes first living Medal of Honor recipient from the Iraq War

In the middle of a pitched battle in Iraq came a request for help: Members of Staff Sergeant David Bellavia’s platoon of soldiers were pinned down in a dark house under intense close-range machine-gun fire.

Bellavia stepped into a doorway under fire and squeezed the trigger of his belt-fed M249 automatic weapon until it ran dry of ammunition. The Americans, including Bellavia, retreated from the room successfully. But that was just the beginning of Bellavia’s valor on Nov. 10, 2004, according to Army accounts of the battle and those of veterans who served with him.

On Tuesday at the White House, Bellavia, 43, became the first living US veteran or service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in the nearly nine-year Iraq War that began with the 2003 US invasion. Bellavia is credited with not only braving enemy fire to free his battle buddies from a kill zone but also reentering the house in Fallujah to fight and kill other insurgents, including one in hand-to-hand combat with a knife.