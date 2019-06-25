Mark Morgan to lead Customs and Border Protection in latest Homeland Security shakeup

The move again overhauls leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, an agency that is responsible for cybersecurity, disaster relief, and enforcing customs, border, and immigration law, The department has already been destabilized by a purge of officials just two months ago.

That hard-liner, Mark Morgan, will take over as the head of Customs and Border Protection next month, administration officials said Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Turmoil intensified on Tuesday inside the agency responsible for securing the nation’s borders as a top official was replaced by an immigration hard-liner and former Fox News contributor who last week pushed for nationwide deportations.

The latest shakeup came as criticism and confusion continued over an overcrowded, understaffed migrant camp that has become the center of debate over Trump’s immigration policies. In Clint, Texas, immigration officials extended a chaotic shuffle of migrant children Tuesday, with more than 100 of them returned to the camp a few days after it had been emptied following revelations that the detainees were hungry, crying, and unwashed.

The continuing movement of children and confusion over housing of the Border Patrol’s youngest detainees pointed to an increasingly disorganized situation along the southern border and an agency struggling to maintain minimal humanitarian standards amid an unprecedented influx of migrant families.

“We’ve dipped far below the standard of care into the realms of just utter darkness,” said State Representative Terry Canales of Texas, a Democrat who contacted Border Patrol officials to ask what he and his staff could do to help. “We’re in a dark place as a nation, and it just breaks my heart.”

The White House in recent months has installed multiple officials at the Homeland Security Department. None of the department’s agencies responsible for enforcing immigration policy — Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Citizenship and Immigration Services — have a permanent leader.

In the new position, Morgan — currently the ICE acting director who pushed for raids to deport undocumented families last week — will oversee an agency responsible for processing thousands of asylum-seeking families, including children, along the southwestern border. He is succeeding John Sanders, the acting commissioner, who will step down on July 5 as the government’s primary border enforcement executive.

Matthew Albence, the deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will lead Customs and Border Protection, officials said.

In an interview on Tuesday for a coming book about the president’s immigration policies, Trump acknowledged the turmoil among his top immigration officials.

“I do burn out on people, I do. If somebody’s not really great, I do,” the president said during the interview in the Oval Office. He did not directly address the changes at Customs and Border Protection, but said he had made “good changes” in the people who run his immigration agencies.

“I understand what I want,” he said. “And we’re starting to get there.”

The White House directed Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security, to replace Sanders with Morgan after multiple White House officials expressed displeasure over Sanders not being aggressive enough at the southwestern border, administration officials said. With the move, McAleenan hoped to diminish friction with the White House, officials said.

McAleenan had resisted an earlier push by Stephen Miller, the architect behind Trump’s immigration policy, to appoint Morgan as the head of Customs and Border Protection, according to current and former homeland security officials.

In 2017, shortly after he took office, Trump forced Morgan out as Border Patrol chief. But Morgan won the approval of the White House after backing the president’s aggressive policies on television.

In one appearance on Fox News, Morgan said that when he looked into the eyes of detained migrant children, he saw a “soon-to-be MS-13 gang member.”

In a letter to Customs and Border Protection employees on Tuesday, Sanders confirmed his departure.

“Although I will leave it to you to determine whether I was successful,” Sanders, a former chief technology officer at the Transportation Security Administration who helped spearhead the TSA PreCheck program, wrote, “I can unequivocally say that helping support the amazing men and women of C.B.P. has been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of my career.”