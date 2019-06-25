Pence to launch ‘Latinos for Trump’ as new polling shows most Hispanics want a Democrat to be president

Florida, home to more than 2 million Hispanic registered voters, is a key state for Trump’s reelection fortunes. His immigration policies and rhetoric on the subject have drawn pointed criticism from many Latinos.

During an event staged in Miami, the city hosting the first of the Democratic presidential debates this week, Pence called President Trump ‘‘a great champion of Latino and Hispanic Americans’’ and said the new group is ‘‘one of the most important coalitions of the 2020 campaign.’’

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Florida on Tuesday to launch a national ‘‘Latinos for Trump’’ initiative in a bid to bolster support for the Republican ticket at time when polling shows large majorities of Hispanics favoring the election of a Democratic president next year.

Advertisement

Pence largely sought to make the case for voting Republican next year on economic issues, pointing to a decline in the Hispanic unemployment rate since Trump took office.

Later in his remarks, Pence touched on Trump’s efforts to ‘‘secure the border,’’ prompting chants of ‘‘build the wall’’ — a reference to the president’s long-promised barrier along the Mexico border.

Miami was among the cities that Trump targeted for sweeping raids when he announced a plan last week to remove ‘‘the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.’’ Although he subsequently postponed the raids, the threat was among the latest of his policies to alienate many in the Latino community.

The administration’s practice of separating migrant families has also been highly unpopular. And Trump sparred with officials in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 about a federal response that many on the island and elsewhere viewed as less robust than those in hurricane-damaged states on the mainland.

Polling released this week by Telemundo showed Trump facing head winds among Hispanic voters in several states.

Advertisement

In Florida, only 34 percent of Hispanic voters would like to see Trump reelected, while 56 percent would prefer to replace him with a Democrat, said the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The numbers were even less favorable to Trump elsewhere.

In California, 26 percent of Hispanic voters would like to see Trump reelected, while 66 percent would prefer a Democrat. In Texas, 25 percent would like to see him returned to office, while 69 percent want a Democrat.

Republicans involved in the ‘‘Latinos for Trump’’ initiative express hope that he can build on his performance among Hispanics in 2016. Trump won 28 percent of the Latino vote nationally then, according to exit polling, while Democrat Hillary Clinton won 66 percent.

Washington Post

In reversal, McConnell vows a vote on 9/11 fund

WASHINGTON — Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to call a vote on a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

McConnell made the commitment after meeting Tuesday with a group of first responders. ‘‘We want to try to deal with (the legislation) before the August recess,’’ the Kentucky Republican told ABC News.

The meeting came two weeks after comedian Jon Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, offered withering criticism of Congress at a public hearing at the Capitol that was attended by uniformed firefighters and police officers but few lawmakers.

McConnell now has ‘‘a sense of urgency’’ about the bill, said John Feal, a recovery worker at the World Trade Center site and a longtime activist.

Advertisement

Associated Press

In new plan, Warren seeks to safeguard federal elections

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Tuesday released a far-reaching plan that would create new standards for how federal elections are carried out across the country, part of an effort to protect voting rights and make it easier for Americans to vote.

Warren unveiled her plan hours before holding a campaign event in South Florida, a place that has had ample experience with election controversy.

As part of her proposal, intended to expand voting access and strengthen election security, Warren would create a federal agency, the Secure Democracy Administration. She would replace every voting machine across the country with modern equipment and would require the use of a uniform federal ballot. All states would be required to have automatic voter registration and same-day registration, early voting, and voting by mail.

Elections in the United States are run in a decentralized manner, with rules and procedures that vary on the state and local level. Warren is calling for the federal government to play a much larger role, creating standards for federal elections that states would need to follow.

Under her plan, Warren would make Election Day a holiday, and she would restore voting rights for formerly incarcerated people nationwide.

The senator would also seek to end partisan gerrymandering by requiring states to use independent panels to draw congressional district lines, and she would restrict states from removing voters from election rolls.

Warren said she would allocate roughly $20 billion over 10 years to pay for her plan. She said that cost could be covered with proceeds from her proposed “Ultramillionaire Tax,” which would impose an annual tax on a household’s assets above $50 million.

Advertisement

New York Times