Robert Mueller to testify before House committees

Mueller, who has spoken publicly only once about his work, resisted taking the witness stand, where he will face questions both from Democrats eager to employ him to build a case against Trump and Republicans eager to vindicate the president’s innocence.

Coming nearly three months after the release of Mueller’s report, the back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees promise to be must-see television and hold the potential to reshape the political landscape around Trump’s presidency and a possible impeachment by the House.

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller, the special counsel, will testify in public before Congress on July 17 about his investigation into Russia’s election interference and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, House Democrats said Tuesday night.

In the end, the two panes were forced to issue subpoenas compelling Mueller to appear.

The Democratic chairmen of the panels, Representatives Jerrold Nadler of New York and Adam B. Schiff of California, wrote in a letter to Mueller on Tuesday that they understood he had reservations about appearing on Capitol Hill, but they were insistent he do so, anyway.

“The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions,” the chairmen wrote. “We will work with you to address legitimate concerns about preserving the integrity of your work, but we expect that you will appear before our committees as scheduled.”

The White House declined to comment Tuesday night.

Schiff told reporters shortly after the announcement that he expected his committee to meet privately with members of Mueller’s staff after his testimony to answer additional questions. As special counsel, Mueller employed a large team of prosecutors and FBI agents whose detailed knowledge of the case could be as valuable to House investigators as Mueller’s public statements.

It was not immediately clear which committee Mueller would appear before first on July 17, though a copy of the subpoena issued by Nadler indicated that he was to show up before the Judiciary Committee at 9 a.m.

The committee leaders have been under intense pressure from Democratic activists and their own rank-and-file members alike to secure an appearance by Mueller. Both Nadler and Schiff initially invited the special counsel to testify voluntarily in April, but discussions proved thorny and protracted. Mueller and his team of prosecutors wanted to avoid a public spectacle, asked to limit his remarks to closed sessions with lawmakers and insisted that their 448-page report would best speak for itself.

Issued in April, Mueller’s report concluded there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, which was the original question that started the investigation. But he also said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.

His sole public statement came from the Justice Department podium last month, when he sought to explain his decision to not indict Trump or to accuse him of criminal conduct. He also put lawmakers on notice that he did not ever intend to say more than what he put in the report. ‘‘We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself,’’ he said at the news conference. ‘‘I would not provide information beyond what is already public in any appearance before Congress.’’

As of now, it does not appear that Mueller will participate in a hearing before the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers in the majority were less insistent he appear.

Republicans in the House, who continue to stress that Mueller did not recommend charging Trump with either conspiracy to aid the Russians or obstruction of justice, welcomed the news. They are likely to press Mueller not just on those bottom-line conclusions but also on the composition of his team, and what they argue are possible irregularities and government abuses around the origins of the FBI Russia investigation that Mueller inherited.

“Thank God,” Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said Tuesday night. “We’ve been asking for this for a while.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.