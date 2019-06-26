California to require background checks for ammo purchases
SACRAMENTO — California has among the most stringent gun laws in the country and on Monday a far-reaching new initiative to curb violence will require background checks for every ammunition purchase.
Governor Gavin Newsom and other proponents said it will save lives but opponents are suing in hopes of eventually undoing a law they said will mostly harm millions of law-abiding gun owners.
Voters approved the checks in 2016 and set an effective date of July 1. Ammunition dealers are seeing a surge in sales as customers stock up before the requirement takes effect.
Amanda Wilcox, a spokeswoman for the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, appeared with Newsom at a news conference Tuesday and said the checks are ‘‘the kind of thing that could have prevented’’ last week’s fatal shooting of rookie Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
Prosecutors charge that Adel Sambrano Ramos fatally shot the 26-year-old officer using one of two rifles assembled from parts to create assault weapons that are illegal in California.
Wilcox and other supporters said ammunition background checks can help authorities discover so-called ghost guns that aren’t registered with the state.
The state Department of Justice will administer the background check program .
