As GOP spokeswoman in Ariz., Grisham yanked reporters’ access after critical coverage

‘‘At first it was kind of like, eh, whatever,’’ he told the Washington Post. ‘‘And then, they explained what they would want.’’

Stephenson, then a reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times, initially hadn’t thought too much about what Grisham claimed was a new security protocol. That was about to change.

On April 5, 2016, Hank Stephenson checked his email and saw that he had a new message from Stephanie Grisham. ‘‘Attached please find the form that you requested for the cursory background check we have discussed,’’ Grisham, at the time the press secretary for the Republican majority in the Arizona House, wrote. ‘‘Really appreciate everyone’s willingness to work with us.’’

Grisham asked members of the Arizona press corps to consent to what Stephenson called an ‘‘invasive’’ background check into reporters’ addresses, driving records, and criminal and civil histories. Journalists who declined would be banned from the House floor, the only place to buttonhole lawmakers reliably. As the only Arizona journalist whose full-time job was covering the state House, Stephenson spent a good deal of his time on the floor.

Reporters quickly came to suspect the policy was, in fact, specifically designed to retaliate against Stephenson, whose reporting had revealed how House Speaker David Gowan used state-owned vehicles to travel thousands of miles while running for Congress, and ultimately forced the lawmaker to return more than $12,000 to the state. Under the new rules, reporters would be barred from the floor for violent felony convictions such as assault and rape — as well as, oddly, misdemeanor trespassing. Stephenson, perhaps not coincidentally, had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing in 2014 after an incident at a bar in rural Arizona.

‘‘As soon as we looked at it, we knew this was just a way to get rid of me,’’ Stephenson, who now edits a subscription-only tip sheet for Arizona politics, told The Post on Tuesday night.

Grisham, for her part, denied that Stephenson was being singled out. The policy was rescinded days later after every member of the Phoenix press corps refused to sign the form and even some Republican lawmakers raised concerns. But the flap came to be the most high-profile controversy to define her tenure in Arizona, though it wasn’t the only time she was accused of yanking press credentials for Stephenson’s paper in response to his critical coverage.

As the Washington Post’s Emily Heil and Paul Farhi reported, Grisham, 42, who on Tuesday was named the new White House press secretary, developed a reputation for being combative and critical of the media during her time as communications director for first lady Melania Trump. In Arizona, she remains well-liked by the press, even though the relationship could be contentious at times.

‘‘Reporter ban notwithstanding, journalists and other public relations professionals described Grisham as good-natured and responsive,’’ the Phoenix New Times reported Tuesday, after the White House’s announcement was made public. The Arizona Republic, likewise, noted that though her bosses were often mired in controversy, Grisham ‘‘largely remained accessible to the media.’’

In fact, Stephenson still regards Grisham as his favorite of all the spokespeople he’s worked with. ‘‘I’m not exactly sure why,’’ he admitted. Grisham was always friendly and responsive, understood that he was just doing his job and didn’t take his sometimes-pointed questions too personally, he said. Other Arizona reporters he’s spoken with feel the same way, and at the end of the day, Grisham was ‘‘somebody you can have a drink with’’ and set work aside.

‘‘Of anyone, I should have the most reason to dislike Grisham,’’ he said. ‘‘But I just can’t bring myself to dislike her all that much.’’

Grisham, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment regarding her time in Arizona, became embroiled in the state’s overheated politics in 2013 following a stint on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.