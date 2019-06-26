Graves of US WWII servicemen found on remote Pacific island

HONOLULU — A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of US service members lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

A team working on the remote Pacific atoll of Tarawa found the graves in March, said Mark Noah, president of History Flight.

The remains are believed to belong to Marines and sailors from the Sixth Marine Regiment killed during the last night of the three-day Battle of Tarawa.