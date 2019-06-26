Graves of US WWII servicemen found on remote Pacific island
HONOLULU — A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of US service members lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
A team working on the remote Pacific atoll of Tarawa found the graves in March, said Mark Noah, president of History Flight.
The remains are believed to belong to Marines and sailors from the Sixth Marine Regiment killed during the last night of the three-day Battle of Tarawa.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency expects to pick up the remains and fly them to Hawaii next month, said Dr. John Byrd, director of the agency’s laboratories. Military forensic anthropologists will then work to identify them using dental records, DNA, and other clues.
More than 990 US Marines and 30 US sailors were killed in the 1943 battle, after the United States launched an amphibious assault on the small island some 2,300 miles southwest of Honolulu.
History Flight has recovered the remains of 272 individuals from Tarawa since 2015.
associated press