2 more deputies fired after shooting at Florida high school
MIAMI — Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency’s response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.
Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.
‘‘In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people,’’ Tony said.
A state investigative commission found that Stambaugh was working an off-duty shift at a nearby school when he responded to reports of shots fired at the school. He got out of his truck, put on his bulletproof vest, and took cover for about five minutes after hearing the shots, according to body camera footage.
He then drove to a nearby highway instead of going toward the school.
Eason ran the other way as gunfire continued, then spent time putting on his bulletproof vest and body camera while the carnage continued, investigators said.
Eason was also faulted for not writing an official report after receiving a tip in February 2016 that the shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was making threats on social media to shoot up a school.
associated press