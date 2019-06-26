2 more deputies fired after shooting at Florida high school

MIAMI — Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency’s response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction following the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

‘‘In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people,’’ Tony said.