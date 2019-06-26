NRA’s top lobbyist resigns amid turmoil within the group

The National Rifle Association’s top lobbyist resigned Wednesday, the latest development in a dizzying array of in-fighting within the gun lobbying group in recent months that has ensnared even its most ardent loyalists.

Chris Cox’s departure came the same day the NRA confirmed it was severing ties with its longtime public relations firm and suspending operation of NRATV, an online station that has stirred controversy for its fiery rhetoric.

Cox, long viewed as the likely successor to longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre, resigned just about a week after the NRA put him on administrative leave, claiming he was part of a failed attempt to extort LaPierre and push him out.