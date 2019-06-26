Trump Says Fed Should Have Draghi as Chief Instead of Powell

Trump said that in contrast, Powell was ‘‘sucking (money) like from a vacuum cleaner,’’ a reference to the Fed’s efforts to lower its holdings of Treasury bonds.

In an interview on the Fox Business Network, Trump said Wednesday ‘‘we should have Draghi’’ instead of Powell because of Draghi’s announcement last week that he was prepared to provide more stimulus if necessary to support the lagging European economy.

WASHINGTON — President Trump is keeping up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying he ‘‘made’’ Powell but now would like to trade him in for Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank.

The president said of Powell, ‘‘Here’s a guy nobody ever heard of him before and now, I made him and he wants to show how tough he is.’’

Trump selected Powell to be Fed chairman after deciding not to nominate Janet Yellen for a second four-year term. Powell, a Republican, had been nominated to the Fed’s seven-member board by Barack Obama.

Powell took over as chairman in February 2018. As the Fed kept raising interest rates last year, Trump increased his criticism of the central bank and Powell.

Trump has complained that last year’s four rate hikes sent the stock market into a nosedive in December as investors feared the Fed’s tightening could push the country into a recession.

The Fed switched course in January and declared it was prepared to be ‘‘patient’’ before changing rates again, a move that bolstered the stock market until rising trade tensions between the United States and China again raised recession fears last month.

Last week, the Fed left rates unchanged and signaled that it was prepared to begin cutting rates if needed to protect the economy from trade battles and other risks.

In his interview Wednesday, Trump did not acknowledge the Fed’s change in policy. Before last week’s meeting, he had pressured the central bank to begin cutting rates immediately and suggested that he might demote Powell as chairman if the Fed did not follow his advice.

associated press

House seeks to curb federal spending at Trump properties

WASHINGTON — Targeting federal spending at properties owned by President Trump, the House on Wednesday passed legislation that would bar the White House and other federal entities from doing business with Trump-affiliated establishments.

The provision, which could make Trump’s routine visits to his various properties virtually impossible, was included in a $24 billion appropriations bill for various federal agencies that passed on a 224-196 vote largely along party lines. The Senate has not acted on its corresponding bill, and the Republican majority there is unlikely to agree to include it in any spending legislation that ultimately becomes law.

But the amendment — sponsored by Democratic Representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Mark DeSaulnier of California, and Hakeem Jeffries of New York — sends a sharp message to the White House over the propriety of taxpayer funds going to Trump’s businesses.

It says none of the agencies funded in the bill — including the Executive Office of the President, which handles presidential travel arrangements — may ‘‘enter into any new contract, grant, or cooperative agreement’’ with any of dozens of listed entities.

Federal spending at Trump’s properties has drawn scrutiny from the attorneys general in Maryland and the District of Columbia. They have sued Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution’s prohibition against presidents receiving extra gifts or payments — known as emoluments — from the federal government outside his presidential salary.

washington post

Waitress accused of spitting on Eric Trump

CHICAGO — A Chicago waitress was placed on leave after Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, accused her of spitting on him while he was having dinner Tuesday night.

An official with the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive vice president, said the woman who spit on him was immediately handcuffed and detained by the Secret Service and the Chicago police. She was released after about two hours when Trump decided not to press charges.

new york times