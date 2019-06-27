Alabama woman who lost pregnancy in shooting is charged in fetus’s death

Jones, 28, was charged with manslaughter and booked into jail on a $50,000 bond,authorities in Jefferson County, Ala., said.

But Wednesday, it was Jones who was charged in the death.

Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach. Her fetus did not survive the shooting, which authorities say happened during a dispute with another woman.

Police have said Jones was culpable because she started the fight that led to the shooting and failed to remove herself from harm’s way.

“The only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Lieutenant Danny Reid of the Pleasant Grove Police Department said after the shooting in December. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

Advertisement

The unusual case comes amid a heated debate over the rights of pregnant women and fetuses nationwide, and Alabama is ground zero for the issue.

In May, the governor signed a bill banning abortion at every stage of pregnancy and criminalizing the procedure for doctors, in what became the most stringent measure to prohibit abortion in the country. It is unclear if it will go into effect, but it sets up a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the federal case that recognizes a woman’s right to end a pregnancy.

Soon after the arrest of Jones, who is black, abortion rights groups came to her defense, citing the case as an example of the harsh treatment of people of color and the criminalization of pregnancy.

NEW YORK TIMES