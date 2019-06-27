Fact-checking Night 2 of the 2020 Democratic debates

HARRIS: ‘‘Vice President Biden, do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America, then?’’

BIDEN: ‘‘I did not oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That’s what I opposed.’’

That’s hairsplitting by Biden

Biden is claiming that he only opposed the US Education Department’s push for busing to desegregate schools because he didn’t want federal mandates forced on local school boards. But in the early and mid-1970s, those were the fault lines in almost every US community, from New Orleans to Boston, where there was stiff opposition to busing. If you were a politician opposing federally enforced busing, you were enabling any local school board or city government that was fighting against it. As a senator in the late 1970s, Biden supported several measures, including one signed by President Jimmy Carter, that restricted the federal government’s role in forced busing.

BERNIE SANDERS

‘‘Eighty-three percent of your tax benefits go to the top 1 percent’’

That statistic is not close to true now.

The Vermont senator is referring to 2027, not the present day. He didn’t include that critical context in his statement. His figures come from an analysis by the Tax Policy Center . That analysis found that in 2027 the top 1% of earners would get 83% of the savings from the tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump. Why is that? Simple: Most of the tax cuts for individuals are set to expire after 2025, so the benefits for everyone else simply go away. The 2017 tax overhaul does disproportionately favor the wealthy and corporations, but just 20.5% of the benefits went to the top 1% last year.

SENATOR MICHAEL BENNET

“Bernie mentioned the taxes that we would have to pay. Because of those taxes, Vermont rejected Medicare for all.”

Mostly true.

Vermont enacted a law in 2011 to establish something close to a single-payer health care system. The plan was not rejected by voters or the legislature, but it was abandoned in 2014 by then-governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat. He blamed the “enormous” new taxes the plan would have required, including an 11.5 percent payroll tax on all Vermont businesses and a sliding-scale income tax of up to 9.5 percent. In all, he said, the plan would require about $2.5 billion in taxes annually, in a state that raises only about $2.7 billion in taxes annually. “These are simply not tax rates that I can responsibly support or urge the Legislature to pass,” Shumlin said at the time.

ANDREW YANG

“We automated away 4 million manufacturing jobs due to automation.”

This is disputed.

Yang’s figure likely comes from a 2015 study from Ball State University. It estimated that the United States lost 5.6 million manufacturing jobs from 2000 to 2010, about 4.9 million of which were due to increases in productivity. Other research, however, shows other factors were in play. The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute has contended that trade is the main culprit. A 2018 Bureau of Labor Statistics brief cited competition with China, a skills mismatch between employers and workers, and a decline in cross-regional migration.

Material from the New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.