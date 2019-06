Remains of Nebraska twins killed at Pearl Harbor identified

LINCOLN, Nebr. — Authorities say the remains of twin brothers killed in the Pearl Harbor attack have been identified and will be returned to Nebraska.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release that the remains of Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Leo Blitz and Fireman 1st Class Rudolph Blitz were identified last month.

Both were 20 and were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when the ship and others were attacked by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including the Blitzes.