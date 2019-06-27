Supreme court leaves citizenship question on census in doubt

In the gerrymandering case, the court ruled that federal courts are powerless to hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering, the practice in which the party that controls the state legislature draws voting maps to help elect its candidates.

The two bitterly contested cases addressed an issue fundamental to the political system itself: how that system allocates power, and ultimately, how much of a voice the American people have in selecting their leaders.

WASHINGTON — In two rulings that bore huge implications for US politics and governance, the Supreme Court handed Republicans a key victory by refusing to halt even the most extreme gerrymandered maps and potentially gave Democrats a win by at least delaying the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Advertisement

The vote was 5-4, with the court’s more conservative members in the majority. In a momentous decision, the court closed the door on such claims.

The drafters of the Constitution, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, understood that politics would play a role in drawing election districts when they gave the task to state legislatures. Judges, the chief justice said, are not entitled to second-guess lawmakers’ judgments.

“We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts,” the chief justice wrote.

In the census case, a setback for the Trump administration, the court rejected the administration’s stated reason for adding a question on citizenship to the census, leaving in doubt whether the question would appear on the census forms sent to every household in the nation next year.

Roberts, writing for the majority, said the explanation offered by the Trump administration for adding the question “appears to have been contrived.” But he left open the possibility that it could provide an adequate answer.

Executive branch officials must “offer genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public,” the chief justice wrote. “Accepting contrived reasons would defeat the purpose of the enterprise. If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case.”

Advertisement

Adding a citizenship question to the census could have a profound effect on US politics, as the country relies on population figures from the census to divvy up seats in the House of Representatives and to draw political maps at all levels of government.

The Census Bureau has said that adding a citizenship question would lead more noncitizens and minorities to avoid being counted. Because most of these people live in predominantly Democratic areas, the undercount would weaken Democratic representation in states with large numbers of noncitizens and skew the allotment of billions of federal dollars away from those areas as well.

But by ruling that the Trump administration offered no credible reason for proposing the question, the justices placed a daunting hurdle before the government, which must print questionnaires and other 2020 census documents within months, if not weeks, to keep the head count on schedule.

The administration would have to create a new rationale for adding the question and win the approval of a skeptical district court, which ruled that its stated reason for the question — to better enforce the Voting Rights Act — was a bald contrivance hiding another motive.

Advertisement

President Trump, who’s in Japan for the Group of 20 summit, tweeted that he’s “asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long.” He said it “seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020.”

The US Constitution requires a census every 10 years, and census day is set by federal law as April 1, so it’s unlikely the administration would be able to delay the survey without congressional agreement.

The court’s census decision was fractured, but the key passage in the majority opinion was joined only by the court’s four-member liberal wing.

Roberts wrote that executive branch officials ordinarily have broad discretion to make policy judgments. But he said the record in the case demonstrated that Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, had not given a full and accurate account of his decision to add the question.

In sworn testimony before Congress, Ross said he had decided to add the question “solely” in response to a Justice Department request in December 2017 for data to help it enforce the Voting Rights Act, or the VRA. Three federal trial judges have ruled that the evidence in the record demonstrated that Ross was not being truthful.

Roberts wrote that the evidence in the case showed that “the VRA played an insignificant role in the decision-making process.” Instead, the chief justice wrote, Ross had tried hard to find a rationale for adding the question.

Advertisement

The gerrymandering decision, meanwhile, gave Republican partisans a clear victory.

Gerrymandered maps that entrench one party in near-unbreakable power have become rampant as courts dithered over how and whether to rein them in. Now, with a green light from the justices, Republicans have an opportunity to lock in political dominance for the next decade in many of the 22 states where they control both the legislature and the governor’s office.

And the decision will almost certainly force Democrats, who control 14 statehouses, to reconsider their belated crusade against gerrymandered maps and begin drawing their own.