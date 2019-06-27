Turnout surged in 2018 as voters embraced expanded voting options, survey finds

The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey highlights the decentralized nature of US elections and disparities within state voting laws. For instance, 25 states have passed voting restrictions in the last decade while others have been expanding access by implementing vote by mail, same-day voter registration, and other measures.

ATLANTA — More than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging to that of a typical presidential year in some states and the highest percentages of voters in places that have expanded access to the polls, according to an analysis of data released Thursday by the US Election Assistance Commission.

In 2018, six states saw turnout levels exceed 60 percent, when considering the number of US citizens eligible to vote, according to the survey. Among those were Oregon and Colorado, which conduct their elections entirely by mail, considered one of the more accessible voting options. The other four states provide opportunities to cast ballots early, allow voters to register and vote on Election Day and don’t require an excuse for absentee voting.

‘‘I hope that data like this encourages a race to the top,’’ said Myrna Perez, director of the voting rights and elections program at The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU’s School of Law. ‘‘It’s important to be able to show that states can do these reforms and it works.’’

The survey found the rate of early, in-person voting more than doubled since the 2014 election and vote by mail was used by one-quarter of the electorate last year.

Voting rights advocates say same-day or Election Day voter registration eliminates deadlines to register weeks in advance and allows voters who have failed to update their addresses to cast ballots that will be counted.

The six states with the lowest percentage of voter turnout were Hawaii, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, and Tennessee. Of those, Mississippi and Tennessee have strict photo ID requirements for voters . Wisconsin has a strict photo ID requirement and saw turnout reach 61 percent in 2018.