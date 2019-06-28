Ken Cuccinelli, head of citizenship service, blames migrant father for drowning deaths captured in photo

The news anchor asked if Cuccinelli believed the graphic photo could be compared to the 2015 picture of the 3-year-old Syrian boy who had washed up on a beach, an image that had turned the world’s attention to the anguish confronting refugees trying to reach Europe. Would the photo of this father and daughter become a symbol of the Trump administration’s policies on the border? Burnett asked.

Cuccinelli, an immigration hard-liner nominated this month by President Trump to lead the federal agency that oversees legal immigration, including asylum, made the case while speaking on ‘‘Erin Burnett OutFront.’’

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said on CNN Thursday night that a widely circulated photograph of a migrant father and his 23-month-old daughter who drowned on the banks of the Rio Grande was tragic, but that it was the father’s fault they died — and not the fault of US asylum policy requiring migrants to wait in Mexico.

Cuccinelli said no, ‘‘in fact, the opposite.’’

‘‘The reason we have tragedies like that on the border is because that father didn’t wait to go through the asylum process in the legal fashion and decided to cross the river and not only died but his daughter died tragically as well,’’ said Cuccinelli, 50. ‘‘Until we fix the attractions in our asylum system, people like that father and that child are going to continue to come through a dangerous trip.’’

Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia, has long pushed far-right fare, supporting immigration causes that ultimately would land him in the president’s good graces. But his extreme positions have turned off some moderate Republicans.

As a state lawmaker in Virginia, Cuccinelli once sponsored a bill that would strip undocumented immigrants’ US-born children of their citizenship. He supported a bill banning undocumented immigrants from attending any state colleges. He has said a Washington, D.C. ordinance that doesn’t let animal control workers kill rats is worse than US immigration policy because ‘‘you can’t break up rat families.’’

Before joining the Trump administration, he appeared frequently on cable news to trumpet the president’s policies, as he did on Thursday.

The photo of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, 25, and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, lying facedown in the river drew global condemnation, helping to jolt lawmakers into passing a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill Thursday. Questions emerged immediately about how the tragedy could have been prevented. Contrary to Cuccinelli’s view, some have blamed US policy for their deaths, pointing to a Trump administration policy known as ‘‘metering.’’

The policy restricts the number of migrants allowed to cross an international bridge and claim asylum at a US port of entry per day. Instead, they must remain in Mexico at shelters or elsewhere until they are allowed through. Critics say Mexico is unsafe and forcing migrants to stay there puts them at risk of being victims of crime — an argument echoed by unionized US asylum officers.

Some have argued that may have been why Martinez and his daughter attempted to cross the river instead, although there is nothing to indicate that they presented at an official border crossing and were turned away because of metering.

‘‘This metering policy is basically what prompted Óscar and Valeria to make that risky swim across the river,’’ Julián Castro, a former secretary of housing and urban development, said during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, also said on CNN Wednesday that the deaths were the product of this policy, the point of which is to ‘‘make conditions cruel enough to deter migration, cruel enough to get Congress to build this wall, and the results are tragic.’’ And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Demorcat of California, while maintaining that the Óscar and Valeria’s deaths should not ‘‘be a question of blame,’’ said it was a matter of understanding ‘‘the consequences of policy.’’

Trump, by contrast, had blamed the Democrats. He pointed to a lack of action to fix immigration and asylum ‘‘loopholes.’’

‘‘The Democrats refuse to change the loopholes. They refuse to change the asylum,’’ Trump told reporters from the White House lawn Wednesday. ‘‘In one hour we can have it done. They want to have open borders, and open borders mean crime, and open borders mean people drowning in the rivers, and it’s a very dangerous thing.’’