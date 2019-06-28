Minnesota city council gets major backlash after it votes to skip the Pledge of Allegiance

‘‘I hope it’s not too controversial,’’ St. Louis Park City Council Member Tim Brausen told the Star Tribune. ‘‘Our community tends to be a very welcoming and increasingly diverse community, and we believe our citizens will understand.’’

The idea was well-intentioned: City council members in St. Louis Park, a left-leaning Minneapolis suburb, wanted to make sure that all residents felt welcome at their bimonthly meetings. So, last week, they voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

‘‘Anti-American much?’’ conservative talk show host Joe Pagliarulo tweeted on Wednesday. ‘‘St Louis Park should no longer be allowed to claim it’s in the United States of America.’’

Right in time for the Fourth of July, the city of just over 49,000 people is being accused of insufficient patriotism, and its nonpartisan city council is showing signs that it may reconsider. Neither St. Louis Park’s mayor nor any of the six council members could be reached for comment late Thursday night, but Jacque Smith, the communications and marketing manager for the city, told The Washington Post in an email that the council plans to revisit its decision at a July 8 study session ‘‘after hearing many comments from the community.’’

For decades, city protocol dictated that reciting the Pledge of Allegiance had to be the first item on the agenda for each council meeting. Council Member Anne Mavity, who introduced the proposal to change that rule, told KARE 11 that saluting the flag every single time wasn’t really necessary, and didn’t reflect the city’s commitment to diversity.

‘‘Not everyone who does business with the city or has a conversation is a citizen,’’ she said. ‘‘They certainly don’t need to come into city council chambers and pledge their allegiance to our country in order to tell us what their input is about a sidewalk in front of their home.’’