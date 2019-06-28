Supreme Court won’t revive Alabama ban on second-trimester abortion procedure

It has never gone into effect, because a district court judge and then a reluctant panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said that, under Supreme Court precedent, it placed an undue burden on a woman’s right to abortion before fetal viability.

That state was among a handful that proposed prohibiting the dilation and evacuation (D&E) procedure, which is used in almost all abortions performed at 15 weeks and later. Alabama called it the Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Friday to revive an Alabama law passed in 2016 that would ban the most common method of second-trimester abortion.

The law is distinct from the statute passed this year by the Alabama Legislature that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state. That law has yet to start its way through the legal process.

When the appeals court ruled in August, 11th Circuit Chief Judge Ed Carnes made it clear that the panel was blocking the law only because it had no choice.

‘‘Some Supreme Court Justices have been of the view that there is constitutional law and then there is the aberration of constitutional law relating to abortion,’’ Carnes wrote, referring to past dissents from Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

‘‘If so, what we must apply here is the aberration,’’ Carnes wrote.

Carnes said the state’s label of ‘‘dismemberment abortion’’ was ‘‘more accurate’’ than the D&E term used by medical professionals, ‘‘because the method involves tearing apart and extracting piece-by-piece from the uterus what was until then a living unborn child.’’

But all three judges on the panel agreed that alternatives to the procedure were rarely performed or came with health risks to the woman. The lower court found that 93 percent of Alabama women who had abortions had them before 15 weeks.

‘‘Starting around 15 weeks, D&E is the only abortion method that can be performed outside a hospital; it accounts for 95% of second-trimester abortions nationally and 99% of abortions after 15 weeks in Alabama,’’ said a brief by the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the West Alabama Women’s Center.

