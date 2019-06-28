White supremacist sentenced to life in prison for deadly car attack in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.