1 child dies, 3 sickened by E. coli linked to San Diego fair

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say E. coli bacteria encountered at the San Diego County Fair has killed one child and sickened three others.

A Friday night release from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced four confirmed cases linked to animal contact. While three cases didn’t result in hospitalization, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Jedidiah King Cabezuela, 2, visited the Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 15, became ill on June 19, and died on June 24.

Dr. Erin McDonald of the health agency told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Jedidiah suffered from a dangerous complication that occurs when the infection causes damage and inflammation in the kidneys, causing clots to form that can lead to organ failure.