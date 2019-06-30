10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash

DALLAS — Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, an spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.

Spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived after it struck a building at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles north of Dallas.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening.