Illinois city seeks to help finance women’s baseball museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Officials in the Illinois city home to the women’s baseball team that inspired the 1992 film ‘‘A League of Their Own’’ want to help fund a $7 million museum honoring the role of women in the sport’s history.

The city of Rockford’s planning committee agreed last week to provide $20,000 to help kick off construction of the International Women’s Baseball Center. The City Council will likely vote on the plan this week, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The museum, hall of fame, and training facility will be located near the stadium where the Rockford Peaches played in the 1940s and 1950s as part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The first phase of the project will build an outdoor pavilion with monuments that resemble baseball cards and honor women involved in the sport.