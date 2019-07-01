For the record

■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a Page One story in Sunday’s paper about employee activism in tech companies mischaracterized internal protest efforts at Salesforce. Some 650 employees employees sent a letter to CEO Marc Benioff, asking the company to reconsider its contract with Customs and Border Patrol. The Globe regets the error.

■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a weather story in Monday’s Metro section incorrectly stated Reid Lamberty’s position. Lamberty is a spokesman for Eversource. The Globe regets the error.