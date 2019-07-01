Ivanka Trump tests her diplomatic chops and riles a legion of critics

On Sunday, the president’s elder daughter used an impromptu meeting between her father and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, to further slip into the role of unofficial spokeswoman and budding stateswoman for the Trump administration. With her husband, fellow senior adviser Jared Kushner, at her side, Trump delivered news interviews, posed for photos, and attended a closed-door meeting between her father and Kim.

It is the latest spot where Ivanka Trump has tried her hand at statecraft.

Set against a tense, eerie silence in the landmine-riddled mountains separating South and North Korea, the Demilitarized Zone may be the highest-stakes negotiation site on earth. It is not the sort of place for mistakes.

Earlier in the day, Trump had repeated what her father has often said about dealing with the North: that it would be free of crippling sanctions and clear for an economic boom if Kim were to dismantle his nuclear program. Scant evidence suggests that Kim is taking the steps to do this, but Sunday, two Trumps rewarded him with a visit.

“We are on the precipice of ushering in potentially a golden era for the Korean Peninsula,” Ivanka Trump told Bloomberg News in the hours before her father took the historic step of crossing into the North. But by the time she emerged from the closed-door meeting between the leaders hours later, she only had one word for journalists about her encounter with North Korea.

She called it “surreal.”

Others following along called it inappropriate.

“Ivanka Trump is not on the National Security Council — she is not an adviser on the issues being discussed,” Michael A. McFaul, an ambassador to Russia under former president Barack Obama, said. “So her presence undermines the professional look of the Trump delegation, both to other countries and to national security professionals in the Trump administration.”

President Trump has come under fire for making family members part of his staff since the beginning of his administration, and then for clinging more tightly to them in a White House racked by turnover. Kushner alone has overseen portfolios ranging from the federal government’s outdated technology to peace in the Middle East. But for Ivanka Trump, 37, the visit to Asia over the past week represented a prominent step onto a bigger stage.

She appeared ready to assert herself from the start of the trip. She was the most visible woman from the administration to go. Her stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, stayed behind in Washington, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, had just stepped down.