Lawyers seek dismissal of manslaughter charge against mother in fetal death case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys for an Alabama woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot filed a motion Monday to dismiss the charges, calling them ‘‘completely unreasonable and unjust.’’ The district attorney’s office has not yet decided whether to prosecute.
Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’s father, authorities said.
Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested Wednesday.
Advertisement
The indictment stated Jones did ‘‘intentionally cause the death’’ of ‘‘Unborn Baby Jones by initiating a fight knowing she was five months pregnant.’’
Lawyers defending Jones filed a motion to dismiss in a Jefferson County court Monday morning, arguing that in issuing the charges, the state used a ‘‘flawed and twisted rationale’’ that ‘‘ignores the law and ignores reason.’’ A hearing on the request has been scheduled for July 9.
The filing calls the idea that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight a ‘‘tortured,’’ ‘’irrational’’ theory which ‘‘defies the most basic logic and analysis.’’
The motion also argues that the state is not legally allowed to prosecute Jones under Alabama law.
ASSOCIATED PRESS