Lawyers seek dismissal of manslaughter charge against mother in fetal death case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys for an Alabama woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot filed a motion Monday to dismiss the charges, calling them ‘‘completely unreasonable and unjust.’’ The district attorney’s office has not yet decided whether to prosecute.

Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’s father, authorities said.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested Wednesday.