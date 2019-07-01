Man who thought he killed werewolf in Virginia pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A man who thought he was fighting a werewolf when he killed a stranger in Old Town Alexandria, Va., last summer pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday. Pankaj Bhasin, 34, will now go to Central State Hospital in Petersburg for treatment.

The plea comes months after a jury deadlocked on whether to find Bhasin guilty of murder in the death of Bradford Jackson, 65. Five doctors separately diagnosed Bhasin with bipolar 1 disorder with psychotic features, and said that he was suffering from delusions at the time of the attack.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Lord argued at trial that Bhasin was intelligent enough to fake his symptoms and emphasized the viciousness of the assault.