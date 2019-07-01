Man who thought he killed werewolf in Virginia pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who thought he was fighting a werewolf when he killed a stranger in Old Town Alexandria, Va., last summer pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday. Pankaj Bhasin, 34, will now go to Central State Hospital in Petersburg for treatment.
The plea comes months after a jury deadlocked on whether to find Bhasin guilty of murder in the death of Bradford Jackson, 65. Five doctors separately diagnosed Bhasin with bipolar 1 disorder with psychotic features, and said that he was suffering from delusions at the time of the attack.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Lord argued at trial that Bhasin was intelligent enough to fake his symptoms and emphasized the viciousness of the assault.
After the mistrial, the commonwealth’s attorney ordered a psychiatric evaluation, and that doctor agreed Bhasin was insane when he killed Jackson. In light of that conclusion, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said it would be unethical to try Bhasin again.
Bhasin followed Jackson at random and stabbed him 53 times with a box cutter, according to testimony. He told police and doctors that Jackson began turning into a werewolf during their encounter, and that he had to kill him “to save the moon and planets.”
