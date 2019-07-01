Trump not boosted by strong American economy, poll finds

Nearly two-thirds describe as ‘‘good’’ an economy that appears to have set a record for the longest expansion in US history, with decade-long growth that began under former president Barack Obama. More people consider the economy to be good today than did at the start of the year.

Americans give Trump mixed reviews for his economic stewardship despite the growth achieved during this presidency, according to a new survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The solid economy is doing little to bolster support for President Trump.

But significantly fewer approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, even as it remains a relative strength compared with other issues. The survey indicates that most Americans do not believe they’re personally benefiting from his trade policies. And only 17 percent said they received a tax cut, despite government and private sector figures showing that a clear majority of taxpayers owed less after the president’s tax overhaul passed in 2017.

These doubts create a possible vulnerability as Trump highlights the economy’s solid performance in his campaign for reelection in 2020.

Nearly half of Americans, 47 percent, approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, but his overall approval rating — 38 percent — is low compared with what past presidents have enjoyed in strong economic conditions. Only about 4 in 10 Americans approve of his handling of taxes and trade negotiations.

The public skepticism has persisted even as the president routinely congratulates himself on the economy, including the 3.6 percent unemployment rate and stock market gains.

Associated Press

Buttigieg raised $24.8m in quarter, campaign says

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., raised $24.8 million over the past three months, his campaign said Monday, a head-turning total that is likely to be among the largest disclosed by any of the Democratic presidential candidates for the second quarter of the year.

Buttigieg’s haul, from more than 294,000 donors, is the clearest indicator yet of how a candidate who only months ago was little known among voters has become a formidable contender in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Buttigieg had more than 230,000 new donors in the quarter, bringing his total number of donors during his presidential bid to more than 400,000, his campaign said. The average contribution over the course of his campaign has been $47.42, according to his team.

His campaign said it now had more than $22.6 million in cash on hand.

New York Times

Trump congratulates N.J. on blocking tax on millionaires

President Trump on Monday congratulated New Jersey’s Democratic-led Legislature for passing a budget that did not include a proposal by Governor Phil Murphy to raise taxes on millionaires — a move Trump claimed would have driven high earners from the state.

In subsequent tweets, he complained about how ‘‘ridiculously high’’ taxes are hurting his children and businesses in New York.

Murphy, a Democrat, was seeking to raise additional revenue by increasing the top marginal rate paid by those making more than $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent. Fellow Democrats, who control both chambers of the state Legislature, balked at the move. On Sunday, Murphy signed a budget bill without the provision.

‘‘Congratulations to legislators in New Jersey for not passing taxes that would have driven large numbers of high end taxpayers out of the state,’’ Trump tweeted Monday morning. ‘‘Many were planning to leave, & will now be staying.’’

Murphy responded in kind later Monday, writing on Twitter: ‘‘We all know @realDonaldTrump is fighting for millionaires like himself. I’m fighting for New Jersey’s middle class and all those working to get there.’’

Washington Post