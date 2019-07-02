House files lawsuit seeking disclosure of Trump tax returns

The lawsuit moves the dispute into the federal courts after months of sniping between the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, which requested and then subpoenaed the returns, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The case may ultimately go to the Supreme Court, and its outcome is likely to determine whether financial information that Trump has kept closely guarded despite long-standing presidential tradition will be viewed by Congress and, ultimately, the public.

WASHINGTON — The House sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday, demanding access to President Trump’s tax returns and escalating a fight with an administration that has repeatedly dismissed as illegitimate its attempt to obtain the financial records.

In Tuesday’s filing, the House argued that the administration’s defiance of its request amounted to “an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS and the tax laws on behalf of the American people.” It asked a judge to order the defendants to comply.

But with the House and the executive branch locked in a broader struggle over access to information and witnesses related to the Trump administration, the stakes in the tax return lawsuit may be higher than that particular issue. House Democrats are facing similar resistance on a broad range of investigations that include inquiries into Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election interference, the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and the profits gleaned from Trump’s continuing business ventures.

In almost every instance, the administration has argued that Congress’ power to gain access to those materials is limited to information that would serve “legitimate” legislative purposes — defined by the executive branch to be limited to materials needed to help draft new laws and to exclude uncovering potential wrongdoing.

Congress retorts that its powers to compel information are far more sweeping than that and encompass oversight of important matters in general — and that its decisions about what information it wants to subpoena are not to be second-guessed by the White House.

The same dispute is at the center of a pair of lawsuits over subpoenas to accounting and banking firms for other financial records involving the Trump Organization. So far, two US District Court judges have swiftly rejected the argument offered by Trump’s private legal team that those requests did not carry legitimate legislative purposes. Trump has taken those losses to appeals courts.

A ruling by a federal court on the merits of the recurring dispute could shift the balance of power between the two branches and affect the authority of Congress to conduct oversight over not just Trump but presidents for years to come.

Depending on how quickly the courts choose to move on the litigation, though, that outcome could take months or years — a reality certain to frustrate liberals who are irate both at Trump’s vow to fight “all” congressional subpoenas and at the House’s thus far slow pace in bringing the case to court. Six months into Democratic control of the House, the tax returns lawsuit is its first attempt to enforce a subpoena in court.

The chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Representative Richard E. Neal, Democrat from Massachusetts, initially requested six years of Trump’s personal and business returns in early April using a provision of the federal tax code that grants the chairmen of Congress’ tax-writing committees the power to request tax information on any filer. The provision in question — Section 6103 — dates to the Teapot Dome scandal of the 1920s and says merely that the Treasury secretary “shall” furnish the requested material.

Neal said he needed the returns, and audit information from the IRS, for a study of the efficacy of the agency’s mandatory presidential audit program that could potentially result in legislative changes.

Mnuchin rejected the request anyway, prompting Neal to shift tactics and counter in May by issuing subpoenas for the same material. That led to another rejection by Mnuchin. Both times, he said the requests lacked any “legitimate legislative purpose.”

The House suit asks a federal judge to enforce both approaches, validating the committee’s use of Section 6103 and Neal’s subpoenas. It says that “numerous investigative reports have revealed that President Trump, through the complex arrangements of his personal and business finances, has engaged in multiple aggressive tax strategies and decades-long tax avoidance schemes.”