Mike Pence unexpectedly cancels N.H. event

“Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon,” Alyssa Farah, the vice president’s press secretary, tweeted at 11:58 a.m.

Tom Mountain, a Massachusetts GOP committeeman, was in the room where Pence was to appear.

He said a Secret Service official told those attending that President Trump had ordered Pence back to Washington just before his flight was about to land.

“The president called Air Force Two back to Washington. It was about to land and they had to call them back to Washington. I don’t recall that they used the word ‘emergency ‘or ‘crisis,’ ” he said.

He was worried just the same about the implications of Pence being recalled to Washington.

“Our own take on this is that it’s not good. I’ve been to many such events in New Hampshire and around the area. This is the first time I’ve been to an event where either the president or vice president’s plane has been called back when they’re literally about to land, and they were about to land.”

Pence was set to deliver remarks at 1 p.m. After the event was canceled, scores of attendees spilled out of the meeting room at the recovery center.

“We were so honored to host Vice President Pence to discuss the opioid epidemic, treatment, and recovery but unfortunately the event was canceled,” Eric Spofford, chief executive of the Granite Recovery Centers, said in an e-mail.

“This issue is so important and we all need to work together toward solutions. We look forward to working with the VP in the future, as well as all levels of government, as we continue to fight this epidemic,” he said.