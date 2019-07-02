Carjacking suspect from Mass. chased, caught by N.J. good Samaritans

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a Massachusetts man attempted to rob a New Jersey shopping center customer and then carjacked an elderly woman and crashed her vehicle before he was captured by good Samaritans.

Freehold Township police said 24-year-old Maxim Kuropatkin tried to rob a 52-year-old woman Monday. But she got in her car and began honking the horn, drawing the attention of other shoppers.