Trump promises tanks, ‘biggest ever fireworks’ on July 4

But one of Trump’s closest White House advisers strayed from that reasoning when asked to preview his remarks.

White House and administration officials have tried to calm those concerns by stressing that Trump plans to deliver a patriotic speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday during his ‘‘Salute to America’’ event that is billed as honoring the US armed forces.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday promised military tanks along with ‘‘Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!’’ for the Fourth of July in Washington. But the District of Columbia says ‘‘Tanks, but no tanks’’ and complains that Trump is politicizing what traditionally has been a nonpartisan celebration.

Senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters Tuesday the speech would cover ‘‘how wonderful this country is, our troops and military, our great democracy and great call to patriotism, the success of this administration in opening up so many jobs for individuals, what we’ve done for veterans.’’

Trump also criticized Democrats after first saying he thinks he can give a speech for everyone.

‘‘I think I’ve reached most Americans,’’ Trump said Monday during an Oval Office appearance, adding that most Americans want no crime, a strong military, good education, and good health care.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: ‘‘Big 4th of July in D.C. ‘Salute to America.’ The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!’’

But not everyone is on board.

The military appreciates national recognition, but some members worry that they will be seen as political props. This concern has been heightened during Trump’s administration by his repeated focus on showcasing the military as the main symbol of US power and influence in the world.

The District of Columbia government previously had complained about damage that tanks would do to city streets and reissued its complaint on Monday after The Washington Post reported on Trump’s plan to station military tanks in the city.

‘‘We have said it before, and we’ll say it again: Tanks, but no tanks,’’ the City Council tweeted. The tweet included an image of a Defense Department memo from 2018 that suggested only wheeled vehicles be used to minimize damage to streets from 60-ton tanks.

Trump had wanted a military parade of tanks and other equipment in Washington after he watched a military parade on Bastille Day in Paris in 2017. That plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost, though Trump apparently held on to the idea. Local officials objected at that time, too.

Thursday’s events are also expected to include military flyovers by the Navy’s Blue Angels, F-22 fighter jets, and possibly other military aircraft.

The annual fireworks display will be held near the Lincoln Memorial instead of its usual location by the Washington Monument.

A ticket-only area in front of the memorial is being set aside for VIPs, including members of Trump’s family, friends and members of the military, the White House said.

Associated Press

Trump, GOP report $105m in fund-raising

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee on Tuesday said they had raised $105 million in the second quarter of this year, outraising former president Barack Obama in the equivalent period during his reelection campaign in 2012 and signaling that Trump will have vastly more resources than he did in 2016.

The campaign and the RNC said they had a combined $100 million in cash on hand, and that they had raised more money online in the second quarter than in the first half of 2018. Trump and his committees raised $54 million, they said, and the RNC raised $51 million. The staggering figure can be plowed into television and digital advertising, get-out-the-vote efforts and other activities related to the 2020 election.

Campaign officials said they received 725,000 individual donations online, with supporters giving an average of $48. In some cases, they said, people may have donated more than once.

An RNC official said the small-dollar enthusiasm for Trump was something unprecedented in Republican politics, and noted that for the first time ever, the RNC attracted a larger share of donations under $200 than the Democratic National Committee.

At the same time, as president, Trump also has command of the party’s donor base in a way he never did in 2016. The official said the RNC also saw a large uptick in traditional party donors, which increased to more than one-third of the committee’s total fund-raising since last cycle.

The RNC has taken the lead on fund-raising for Trump’s reelection, overseeing the digital efforts and major donor events.

The official report on the Trump campaign’s finances for the quarter, which will include spending, will be filed with the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

In 2011, during the same period, Obama’s reelection campaign raised $47 million, and the Democratic National Committee brought in $38 million, Jim Messina, the Obama campaign manager, said at the time. The comparisons are not perfect because a 2014 Supreme Court case and other legal changes allowed candidates and parties to form joint fund-raising committees that can accept single donations of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The main impact of his early fund-raising is the ability to stockpile large bundles of cash while Democrats are spending their money fighting each other.

New York Times

Trump says NRA will move to Texas

President Trump predicted the National Rifle Association would soon move to Texas to flee “harassment” by the New York state government, although the organization is not based in the Empire State.

The NRA’s headquarters is in Fairfax, Va.

The NRA is loved in Texas, Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday, the second day in a row he has used Twitter to accuse New York officials of targeting political opponents, causing businesses and organizations to leave the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation into the gun-rights group’s nonprofit status in April. The NRA, which was first chartered in New York in 1871, is suing the state’s financial regulator, claiming its investigation into the organization’s insurance products is part of a vendetta led by Governor Andrew Cuomo, a frequent critic.

Cuomo “uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes,” Trump said in a tweet Monday. “They sue on everything, always in search of a crime.”

Bloomberg News