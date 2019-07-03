Biden Has Raised $21.5 Million, His 2020 Campaign Says

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since entering the presidential race in late April, his campaign said Wednesday.

Biden’s haul for the second quarter of the year cements his status as one of the financial heavyweights among the two dozen Democratic presidential contenders. But it fell short of what Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., collected in the quarter, which ran from April through June.

While Biden did not announce his candidacy until several weeks into the quarter, he also had the advantage of beginning his campaign as a household name.