Biden Has Raised $21.5 Million, His 2020 Campaign Says
WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden has raised $21.5 million since entering the presidential race in late April, his campaign said Wednesday.
Biden’s haul for the second quarter of the year cements his status as one of the financial heavyweights among the two dozen Democratic presidential contenders. But it fell short of what Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., collected in the quarter, which ran from April through June.
While Biden did not announce his candidacy until several weeks into the quarter, he also had the advantage of beginning his campaign as a household name.
Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in the quarter, his campaign said this week. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont collected $18 million.
Biden received more than 436,000 donations from more than 256,000 donors, his campaign said. The average donation was $49.
By comparison, Sanders’ campaign, which is not holding high-dollar fund-raisers, collected less money but received a much larger number of donations — nearly 1 million.
new york times