Family of Las Vegas mas shooting victim sues gun makers

By Michelle L. Price and Michael Balsamo Associated Press,July 3, 2019, an hour ago
A police photo showing the interior of Stephen Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in Oct. 2017.
LAS VEGAS — The family of a woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Nevada, alleges AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. It targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability.

The family of 31-year-old Carrie Parsons, of Seattle, argues the firearms are ‘‘thinly disguised’’ machine guns. They charge the manufacturers knew their weapons could be easily modified to allow them to fire in rapid succession.

None of the defendants immediately responded to requests for comment.