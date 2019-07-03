Family of Las Vegas mas shooting victim sues gun makers

LAS VEGAS — The family of a woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Nevada, alleges AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. It targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability.