Florida woman who took husband’s guns faces misdemeanor
ORLANDO — A Florida woman who took her estranged husband’s guns after his arrest and turned them over to the police will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing instead of theft and burglary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Courtney Irby originally had faced the more serious charges after her arrest last month in a case that critics said unfairly pitted the safety of domestic violence victims against gun rights.
But State Attorney Brian Haas said that the case was more about a messy divorce than either of those issues and that the marital discord was leading to charges against both spouses.
The prosecutor said he was filing an aggravated battery charge against Joseph Irby for hitting his wife’s vehicle with his car a day before her arrest.
‘‘This is case of a highly contested divorce, escalating to the point of husband and wife being charged with crimes,’’ Haas said.
associated press