Florida woman who took husband’s guns faces misdemeanor

ORLANDO — A Florida woman who took her estranged husband’s guns after his arrest and turned them over to the police will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing instead of theft and burglary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Courtney Irby originally had faced the more serious charges after her arrest last month in a case that critics said unfairly pitted the safety of domestic violence victims against gun rights.

But State Attorney Brian Haas said that the case was more about a messy divorce than either of those issues and that the marital discord was leading to charges against both spouses.