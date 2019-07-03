‘Leave tanks for Red Square’: Trump’s July 4 celebration unsettles military

“Put troops out there so we can thank them — leave tanks for Red Square,” said General Anthony C. Zinni, a retired four-star Marine general and former head of US Central Command, who until earlier this year served in the Trump administration as a special envoy to help resolve disputes in the Persian Gulf.

Yet some retired and active-duty military officers, and, privately, even some Defense Department personnel, said the participation of the military in President Trump’s “Salute to America” Thursday appears to politicize the armed forces on a day when the nation traditionally toasts its independence in a nonpartisan environment.

WASHINGTON — With trouble spots from Iran to North Korea, the military’s role in a Fourth of July celebration in Washington should be the least of the Pentagon’s worries.

On Wednesday, the president defended the show of firepower on Twitter.

“The cost of our great Salute to America will be very little compared to what it is worth,” he wrote. “We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!”

It’s been nearly seven decades since a president spoke there on Independence Day. The United States was at war in Korea when Harry Truman addressed a large gathering on the Washington Monument grounds, marking the 175th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

‘‘We’ve never seen anything like this,’’ said Senator Tom Udall, Democrat of New Mexico.

More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights. He has dispatched US troops to the southern border and even suggested that it would be acceptable for them to open fire on unarmed migrants — a violation of the laws of war.

He has tweeted orders at top generals in a brazen end run around the traditional chain of command and regularly refers to America’s fighting forces as ‘‘my military.’’

The festivities Thursday have put the Pentagon in a bind in trying to both follow orders from the commander in chief while also trying to sidestep the inevitable accusation that Trump is being allowed to politicize the military.

The tanks, armored vehicles, and military jets that will be streaking over the nation’s capital are part of Trump’s vision of a grand military parade, a goal he has pursued since attending a Bastille Day celebration in Paris in 2017. The president originally wanted a similar show of military might in Washington on Veterans Day, but it was derailed in August after objections by the city’s officials, concerns from the Pentagon and a price tag of more than $90 million.

Trump then mused about hosting a smaller military-themed parade on Independence Day. But Pentagon brass kept quiet and hoped the issue would go away, according to one Defense Department official, who spoke about the internal discussions on condition of anonymity.

But in early June, the White House called, and with less than 30 days before the United States’ 243rd birthday, Pentagon officials started drawing up a plan.

Two Defense Department officials said the vision for a relatively small contribution from the military was greatly expanded. A third official said that the ceremony would cost the military well over $1 million and that many in the Pentagon saw it as a waste of resources and money.

It is unclear what the president’s salute to the armed forces will cost American taxpayers. It has already forced the National Park Service to divert $2.5 million from other park uses, according to a person familiar with the decision. The Washington Post first reported the diversion of funds.

Defense Department officials said Trump insisted on including tanks in the celebration, prompting a scramble among officials at Fort Stewart in Georgia to move the vehicles to Washington and position them around the Lincoln Memorial instead of parading them down streets and over bridges that would be damaged under the heavy load.

Originally, 1,000 troops were supposed to attend the event, but that number was whittled down to 300 — including about a dozen who were ordered to build a platform for the tanks, one of the department officials said. Another military official said troops are also being tasked with disassembling the tank stands and cleaning up at 2 a.m. Friday.

Some military units stationed in the capital region are having difficulty getting enough service members to carry out these mundane tasks on such short notice because many are on leave for the holiday.

Under White House direction, the Pentagon was arranging for an Air Force B-2 stealth bomber and other warplanes to conduct flyovers. There will be Navy F-35 and F-18 fighter jets, the Navy Blue Angels aerobatics team, Army and Coast Guard helicopters, and Marine V-22 Ospreys.

The Air Force said it costs $122,311 an hour to fly a B-2 bomber, which is making the round trip from its home at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Officials said the flight will be considered a training event, with the cost already budgeted. The per-hour flying cost of the F-22 fighter is $65,128.

Air Force One and Marine One are also slated to make aerial appearances.

A portion of the area in front of the Lincoln Memorial will be roped off as a VIP section, White House officials confirmed. The tickets for that section will be free, but some of them are being distributed by the Republican National Committee to Trump’s donors and political backers.

Loren DeJonge Schulman, a senior Defense Department official during the Obama administration, said Trump has inaccurately implied that Pentagon leaders support the parade and its military showmanship.

“They owe it to the American people to correct the record,” said Schulman, now a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. “The parade is clearly about glorifying the president.”

Material from the Associated Press and The Washington Post was used in this report.