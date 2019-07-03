Reports of unwanted sexual contact up at Coast Guard Academy
Almost half of female cadets at the US Coast Guard Academy said they were sexually harassed, and about one in eight women reported experiencing unwanted sexual
contact, according to a Pentagon survey released Wednesday.
The anonymous 2018 gender relations survey completed by cadets at the school in New London, Conn., shows that 45 percent of women and 17 percent of men said they experienced sexual harassment, up from 36 percent and 11 percent, respectively, in 2016.
And 12.4 percent of women said they experienced unwanted sexual contact, up from 8 percent in 2016.
The percentage of men saying they experienced unwanted sexual contact was 3.6 percent, up from 1 percent in 2016.
Advertisement
The percentage of cadets experiencing unwanted sexual contact is the highest since the survey began a decade ago.
associated press