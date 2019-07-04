Bones found in bag at snack stand identified as human

ALPINE, N.J. — Bones in a plastic bag found hanging on the door of a snack stand at a scenic overlook in New Jersey have been identified as human, authorities said.

Bergen County prosecutors say a positive identification of the remains found Monday at the Stateline Lookout overlook in Alpine has not yet been made. The remains will be sent to a lab for identification and compared with records of missing persons.

Snack stand employees found the bones around 8 a.m. Monday when they arrived for work. They notified police.