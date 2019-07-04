Only pro-impeachment GOP member of Congress quits the party

Trump responded with a personal attack, calling Amash him “one of the dumbest and most disloyal men in Congress.”

In a Washington Post op-ed that did not mention Trump by name, Amash wrote: “I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

WASHINGTON — Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to support impeaching President Trump, said he’s leaving the party after attacks from Trump and fellow Republicans.

Amash, 39, a libertarian with a contrarian streak, has been one of Trump’s staunchest critics on the right; he considered a run against him in the 2020 election. Amash’s move makes him the only independent member of the House, which now has 235 Democrats and 197 Republicans.

In May, Amash became the first — and so far the only — Republican in Congress to join Democrats in saying the president had committed offenses that were impeachable, based on his reading of the redacted report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller. Amash argued it provided multiple examples of conduct that could be labeled obstruction of justice.

The president struck back, calling Amash a “loser.” — NEW YORK TIMES

Does Harris’s busing stance really differ from Biden’s?

DES MOINES — Since Senator Kamala Harris used the debate stage to challenge former vice president Joe Biden for opposing court-ordered busing in the 1970s, she has fielded an almost daily question: Would she support federally mandated busing to address school segregation now?

The California Democrat’s answers have varied; some wonder how much her position actually differs from Biden’s. In the debate, Harris told Biden that in the 1970s there was a ‘‘failure of states to integrate public schools in America,’’ so ‘‘that’s where the federal government must step in.’’

On MSNBC after the debate, she again criticized Biden’s opposition to federal involvement, saying ‘‘we have certain values that are national standards, and we’re not going to let states compromise that.’’

On Wednesday, Harris said busing should be ‘‘considered’’ by school districts. But she would not go so far as to say she would mandate it.

‘‘Busing is a tool among many that should be considered when we address the issue — which is a very current issue as well as a past issue — of desegregation in America’s schools,’’ Harris said. ‘‘So I think of busing as being in the toolbox of what is available.’’

Pressed for a firmer yes or no on mandatory busing, Harris did not offer one. That left her stance more unclear than it seemed on the debate stage and closer to Biden’s current position of not opposing voluntary busing. Her words prompted a battle between the Biden and Harris campaigns over her position. She met with reporters Thursday before a campaign event in Indianola, Iowa, in an attempt to clarify her position.

She said that in the 1960s and ’70s, institutions ‘‘were literally working against integration.” That’s why, she continued, she supported busing then but now thinks it should just be just a ‘‘tool’’ that’s available. — WASHINGTON POST