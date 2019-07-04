Powerful quake, and swarm of aftershocks rattle southern California

David Witt, the Kern County fire chief, said most emergency calls were coming from Ridgecrest, a small desert city of about 30,000 residents that was closest to the epicenter. Among them were minor injuries, a couple of house fires, downed power lines, and gas leaks.

The quake, which struck shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern time, generated dozens of aftershocks, about two dozen fire and medical incidents, and the evacuation of several apartment buildings. But it appeared that no one was seriously injured in the temblor, the authorities told reporters at a news conference.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A rolling 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit a remote area of Southern California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas on Thursday, the most powerful tremor to shake that region in two decades, according to the US Geological Survey.

Emergency workers were traveling to Kern County from other fire departments to help, Witt said, and the county activated its emergency operations center.

“We have more calls than we have people,” Witt said.

In a statement, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the Ridgecrest hospital and several apartment buildings had been evacuated and temporary shelters opened at two locations, including a Walmart. But as of midafternoon, only a handful of people had arrived, according to Alan Jones, an employee with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Jones said the earthquake was by far the most severe he had felt.

“It was definitely lifting up my house and lifting me — and I’m a big guy,” Jones said. “It moved me around like a rag doll.”

Jones said many items in his home flew off shelves, but the house itself did not seem to have been damaged.

The quake hit a secluded area in the Mojave Desert about 100 miles north of Los Angeles and 50 miles east of Bakersfield, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS.

“It’s been widely felt, but we don’t expect any significant damage,” Caruso said.

He emphasized that the temblor would have been far worse if it had been closer to Los Angeles.

“An earthquake that strong that occurred near a city would cause major destruction and probably a lot of casualties,” he said.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology, said the earthquake was the biggest in Southern California since 1999.

Data from the USGS showed a swarm of aftershocks rattled the same region after the earthquake. A 4.0-magnitude temblor preceded the big shake.

Jones told reporters the fault that ruptured was separate from the San Andreas fault, the largest and most threatening of faults in California.

She said Thursday’s earthquake did not appear to have consequences for the timing of a much-feared but inevitable massive earthquake on the San Andreas.

“It doesn’t increase the risk,” Jones told reporters at a news briefing. “It also doesn’t decrease it.”

A simulation a decade ago of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the San Andreas fault estimated that it would cause 2,000 deaths, 50,000 injuries, and $200 billion in damage.

Geological research along the southern portion of the San Andreas suggests the fault is due for a major rupture. The last big earthquake on the southern San Andreas was 162 years ago. Katherine M. Scharer, a geologist with the USGS, said the average interval between the previous nine earthquakes in that area was 135 years. But the intervals have been highly variable — ranging from 44 years to 305 years.

In Lake Isabella, some 60 miles west of Ridgecrest, Reyanna Denier, 39, was doing laundry when she felt shaking and figured the washing machine needed to be leveled to the ground of her modular home, which sits on an elevated foundation, almost as if on stilts.

“I told my husband, and he said, ‘It’s not the washing machine. That’s an earthquake!’” she said.

The couple moved under the door jamb, which Denier said she could feel “flex, like loping waves on the ocean, kind of like on a boat.”

“It wasn’t that it was violent jerking, but it was steady,” she said. “Our chandelier was rocking back and forth, and the TV — the flat screen — was wavering. It was really disconcerting because you’re going, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s not stopping.’”

Whether people in Los Angeles felt the earthquake or not depended on where they were and what they were doing. Those driving in cars or riding city buses said they had no idea there had been an earthquake, while those in higher floors of apartment buildings or hotels said they had been terrified.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Marina del Rey shook and the elevators went out, and shortly after, a public address announcement at the hotel told guests there had been an earthquake. “We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message said.