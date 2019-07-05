W.Va. coal billionaire Cline killed in helicopter crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coal tycoon Chris Cline, who worked his way out of West Virginia’s underground mines to amass a fortune and become a major Republican donor, has died in a helicopter crash near a string of islands he owned in the Bahamas.
Cline and his 22-year-old daughter, Kameron, were on board the aircraft with five others when it went down Thursday, a spokesman for his attorney said Friday.
The death of the 60-year-old magnate led to eulogies from industry leaders, government officials and academics, who described Cline as a visionary.
‘‘He was a very farsighted entrepreneur,’’ said Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association. ‘‘Chris was just one of those folks who had the Midas touch.’’
Raney said Cline began toiling in the mines of southern West Virginia at a young age, rising through the ranks of his father’s company quickly with a reserved demeanor and savvy business moves.
His energy development business, the Cline Group, grew into one of the country’s top coal producers.
