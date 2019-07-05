W.Va. coal billionaire Cline killed in helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coal tycoon Chris Cline, who worked his way out of West Virginia’s underground mines to amass a fortune and become a major Republican donor, has died in a helicopter crash near a string of islands he owned in the Bahamas.

Cline and his 22-year-old daughter, Kameron, were on board the aircraft with five others when it went down Thursday, a spokesman for his attorney said Friday.

The death of the 60-year-old magnate led to eulogies from industry leaders, government officials and academics, who described Cline as a visionary.