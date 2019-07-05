What does it looks like when record heat hits Alaska? (Hint: lots of summer clothes and melting glaciers)

Meteorologist Bob Clay says the previous record for Anchorage was 85 degrees (29.44 Celsius) on June 14, 1969.

The National Weather Service says Anchorage on Thursday afternoon reached 90 degrees (32.22 Celsius).

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest city and two other state locations reached record high temperatures on Independence Day.

Kenai and King Salmon also reached new high temperatures of 89 degrees (31.67 Celsius). Palmer matched its record high at 88 degrees.

Clay says a high pressure ridge over much of south-central Alaska is strengthening and responsible for the record temperatures.

Rick Thoman (TOH-man) of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy says the high temperatures are both a weather story and a climate story as extreme weather events become much more likely in a warming world.

The National Weather Service’s Anchorage office reported that the Fourth of July was “one for the books” in the state, as several all-time high temperature records were set at observation sites throughout southern Alaska, the agency said in a Twitter post Friday.

Sam Lightle, left, from Anchorage, and Brandon York from Jacksonville, Florida, looked at the scenery along a creek below the Byron Glacier on July 4, 2019 near Portage Lake in Girdwood, Alaska. (Lance King/Getty Images)

A welcome sign at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport indicated the temperature is 86 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:07 pm on July 4. (Lance King/Getty Images)

People hiked on the Byron Glacier on July 4 near Portage Lake in Girdwood, Alaska. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Two women navigate the Turnagain Arm on paddle boards on July 4 south of Anchorage, Alaska. (Lance King/Getty Images)