Here’s what Southern California’s second earthquake in as many days looked like

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California just one day after a 6.4 quake struck the same region. Friday night’s earthquake cracked buildings, set fires, broke roads, and caused several injuries.

Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks.

The quake was the largest to hit Southern California in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above 5.0 magnitude.