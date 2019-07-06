Here’s what Southern California’s second earthquake in as many days looked like
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California just one day after a 6.4 quake struck the same region. Friday night’s earthquake cracked buildings, set fires, broke roads, and caused several injuries.
Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks.
The quake was the largest to hit Southern California in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above 5.0 magnitude.
Here’s what Friday night’s earthquake looked like:
#EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/yDOOEYSk4j— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2019
There was a brief delay at #NBASummer League because of an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yOecwOlrQC— ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019
We’re having dinner at the highest building in the Coachella valley... #EarthquakeLA #Aftershock pic.twitter.com/VDvTQ9XmcK— mcgregor (@jeffreymcgregor) July 6, 2019
Another slow roller. #californiaearthquake #DTLA #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/sEAMtqNij0— 🤦🏻♂️ Nick Bianchi 🏳️🌈 (@nbianchi) July 6, 2019
can’t believe i got this on video, earthquakes are not jokes! #abc7eyewitness #MSNBC #CNN #ridgecrest #anotherearthquake #California #californiaearthquake— Rylan 🌊 (@rylxan) July 6, 2019
everyone has permission to use this. pic.twitter.com/P7eVhZlekz
July 6, 2019
Conditions through SR178 in the Canyon pic.twitter.com/l3rnYGhutJ— CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) July 6, 2019
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson