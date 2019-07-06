scorecardresearch

Here’s what Southern California’s second earthquake in as many days looked like

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,July 6, 2019, 2 hours ago

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California just one day after a 6.4 quake struck the same region. Friday night’s earthquake cracked buildings, set fires, broke roads, and caused several injuries.

Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks.

The quake was the largest to hit Southern California in at least 20 years and was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above 5.0 magnitude.

Here’s what Friday night’s earthquake looked like:

A fireman looked over a home that burned after a earthquake in Ridgecrest.
A fireman looked over a home that burned after a earthquake in Ridgecrest.(Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
Items scattered around a kitchen in Ridgecrest.
Items scattered around a kitchen in Ridgecrest.(Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
Merchandise scattered on the floor of a Albertson's grocery store in Ridgecrest.
Merchandise scattered on the floor of a Albertson's grocery store in Ridgecrest.(Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

