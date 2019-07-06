Right-wing groups rally in Washington amid heavy police presence to prevent violence

A right-wing rally at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington on Saturday led to skirmishes with counterprotesters as a massive contingent of District of Columbia police worked to maintain order. Black-clad antifascists, known as antifa, briefly marched along city streets, and police repelled their attempts to erect a barricade with newspaper boxes and chairs. Police had earlier broken up a clash between that group and the Proud Boys, a self-proclaimed Western-chauvinist fraternal organization that promotes ending welfare and closing the borders. Up until then, the rally by the Proud Boys and other groups to protest being blocked on social media had been relatively peaceful. There were a few tense exchanges, but District Police Chief Peter Newsham said no arrests were made. He said he’d sent extra officers to block off streets. Organizers of both rallies had said they were not looking to instigate violence but were ready to respond. Authorities said they were ready as well. (Washington Post)

FAA examines role of Trump nominee

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into whether Delta Air Lines violated FAA rules about promoting safety at a time when President Trump’s pick to lead the agency was in charge of Delta’s flight operations. The FAA investigation grew out of allegations by a Delta pilot that the airline retaliated against her for raising safety concerns. The Associated Press obtained a copy of an FAA letter sent to the pilot’s attorney detailing the investigation. The FAA declined to comment on the probe. Trump’s nominee, Stephen Dickson, is under growing criticism from Senate Democrats over his initial failure to disclose his involvement in the case of the whistle-blowing pilot, who was grounded a few weeks after she raised safety issues to Dickson and other Delta executives. Dickson authorized grounding the pilot for a psychiatric evaluation. Outside doctors later cleared her, and she has since returned to flying at Delta. (AP)

Florida

Vacant pizza shop explodes at plaza

PLANTATION — A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more 21 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air. The blast flung debris widely along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses and cars were damaged. Though firefighters found ruptured gas lines afterward, authorities said it was too early to determine a cause. ‘‘We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending,’’ said Alex Carver, a worker at a nearby deli. The explosion hurled large pieces of concrete up to 50 yards away. (AP)