Starbucks apologizes after Ariz. store asks police to leave

Starbucks Corp. issued an apology to Tempe, Ariz., Police Chief Sylvia Moir and her department after six officers were asked to leave a store in the city following a request by a customer on July 4.

The barista approached the officers as a customer didn’t feel safe in their presence, the Tempe Officers Association said in a series of tweets. They chose to depart the store after they were asked to leave or move out of that customer’s line of sight.