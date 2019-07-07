Accused of sex abuse, prominent Detroit priest is removed from the pulpit

Archdiocese officials told Perrone’s congregation at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish during services Sunday that members of the local archdiocese review board found a ‘‘semblance of truth’’ to the accusations but that they are maintaining a presumption of innocence.

The Rev. Eduard Perrone was suspended from ministry Friday, a month after the Associated Press began asking the pastor, the archdiocese, and law enforcement authorities about a former altar boy’s allegations that Perrone had groped him.

DETROIT — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said Sunday that it removed a prominent priest from public ministry after reviewing what it described as a ‘‘credible allegation’’ that he had sexually abused a child decades ago.

Advertisement

Some parishioners expressed shock when they heard, and one woman walked out of the service to gather herself outside. After Mass, a number of people stopped at the back of the church to ask questions of two archdiocesan officials and pick up a written statement about Perrone.

The pastor is prohibited from representing himself as a priest or wearing clerical attire while the Vatican reviews the allegations, the archdiocese said in the written statement.

The statement also said the archdiocese had reported the allegation to local law enforcement and the Michigan attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office declined to comment last month, but it has an open investigation into clergy abuse in the Catholic Church in Michigan and charged five men who were priests with 21 counts of sexual misconduct in May.

Perrone, who cofounded a nonprofit group called Opus Bono Sacerdotii in 2002 to support priests facing allegations of abuse or other problems, did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday. At the rectory where he lived, a woman who answered the door said there was ‘‘no way’’ to reach Perrone and asked a reporter to pray for the priest.

Advertisement

Last month, Perrone denied any wrongdoing when asked about the allegations that, years ago, he would invite altar boys to his mother’s lake house, where he would wrestle with them in the water for hours. At times, the wrestling turned to inappropriate grabbing and groping, said a former altar boy who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his privacy.

Perrone said it was the first he had heard of any allegations against him.

For 25 years, Perrone has presided over his church, known locally as Assumption Grotto, an imposing stone edifice encircled by abandoned lots in downtown Detroit. An archconservative who has criticized liberal values and homosexuality within the Catholic church, Perrone offered Mass in Latin, preaching strict sermons to some 600 congregants on Sundays, often scolding them for not being true believers and for being ungrateful and impure.