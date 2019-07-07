Crews working to restore utilities, repair roads after Calif. earthquake

Roads in Ridgecrest were in good shape, the electricity was back on, and the water system was working, said Jed McLaughlin, chief of police for the town of 28,000. Buses were to run again Monday.

Ridgecrest and neighboring Trona were hit hard by the magnitude 7.1 quake, which rocked the remote Mojave Desert towns on Friday.

RIDGECREST, Calif. — Officials in two damaged desert municipalities worked Sunday to repair roads and restore utilities following the largest earthquake in Southern California in nearly two decades.

But many in nearby Trona, a gateway for Death Valley, didn’t have water, and crews were still patching up cracked roads in the town of fewer than 2,000 people.

Residents lined up for free water that National Guard soldiers handed out at Trona High School.

‘‘I just picked up a couple cases for me and my dog,’’ said Jeb Haleman, adding that his home of 40 years escaped unscathed.

Friday’s quake sparked several house fires, shut off power, snapped gas lines, cracked buildings, and flooded some homes when water lines broke.

Officials were still reviewing the damage to buildings.

It came a day after a magnitude 6.4 temblor hit the same patch of the desert Thursday. Officials have voiced concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and even months to come, though the chances have dwindled.

The US Geological Survey said Sunday that there was just a 1 percent chance of another magnitude 7 or higher earthquake in the next week.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported after the larger quake, which jolted an area from Sacramento to Mexico and prompted the evacuation of the Navy’s largest single land holding, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.