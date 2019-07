■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story in the June 29 Metro section gave an incorrect location for the shark attack that killed Arthur Medici in Wellfleet last September. He was attacked 300 yards south of Newcomb Hollow Beach. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.